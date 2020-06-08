Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Moorhouse's family said they were heartbroken by his death

A man stabbed to death in Leamington Spa has been named by police.

Carl Moorhouse, 34, of Coventry, was attacked during a disturbance on Lower Leam Street on 28 May. He later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a stab wound to the chest, Warwickshire Police said.

Mr Moorhouse's family said they were heartbroken, while his partner said he had recently become a father for the first time.

A 25-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested earlier on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in police custody, officers said.

Image caption Flowers were left at the scene in Leamington Spa, in memory of Mr Moorhouse

Five other people previously arrested in connection with the attack have all been released on police bail.

A 27-year-old man arrested last week on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken, officers said.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Corfield said the force was following a number of lines of inquiry.

"We are determined for both for Carl's family and the local community to identify those responsible and bring them to justice," she said.

