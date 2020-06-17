Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The moggy is now too frightened to venture outside

A cat which was shot with a crossbow is "lucky to be alive", the RSPCA has said.

The arrow missed all of its vital organs by millimetres and Shearer, named after former England footballer Alan, recovered once it was removed.

His owner, who saw the arrow sticking out of him after he returned home in Coventry, said the pet had gone off his food and was too frightened to go out.

The RSPCA has appealed for information.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Shearer's owner said she was "so upset"

Shearer's owner took him to the vets for emergency treatment after the cat returned home with the arrow stuck in his leg on 8 June.

"I just heard him trying to get under my bed which I thought was strange, then I looked and could see this arrow sticking out of him," said the woman, who has not been named.

"It was absolutely shocking and I was so upset. I scooped him up and rushed him to the vets.

"I just can't believe it, why anyone would do something so awful to a lovely animal?"

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption An X-ray showed the crossbow bolt in his body

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey said some people had reported seeing arrows in the gardens of homes in the area, which was "very concerning".

Connaught House Veterinary Hospital in Wolverhampton said it operated on the cat immediately.

"I could see the poor cat had a small circular wound present at the back of his leg, and when I felt his leg I could feel the point of a crossbow bolt poking out just above his kneecap," said vet Lisa Apted.

"He was in shock and in a lot of pain. Had the bolt been on the inside of his leg, he could have suffered nerve damage."

