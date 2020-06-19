Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pavandeep Daudher was found seriously injured at a BP garage

A second man has been charged with the murder of a man stabbed on a garage forecourt.

Pavandeep Daudher, 19, died on 31 March from a stab wound to his thigh in Lockhurst Lane, Coventry.

Jason Cornwall, 33, of Arundel Road, was charged with murder and robbery on Thursday and is due to appear before magistrates later.

Ethan Lilley, 23, was charged with murder in April and remanded in custody to stand trial in September.

Two further suspects, aged 29 and 17, remain on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley, said: "We continue to appeal for information and would urge anyone who has not spoken to us already, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk