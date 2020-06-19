Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdul Wahid Xasan, from Foleshill, Coventry, was shot twice in the back

A boy has pleaded not guilty to murder over a fatal drive-by shooting.

Abdul Wahid Xasan, 19, from Foleshill, Coventry, was shot twice in the back as he walked in the Hillfields area of the city on 13 March.

The accused, a 15-year-old from Stoke, Coventry, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Co-accused Carren Monga, 19, of Longford, Coventry, pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

They are due to face trial on 1 September.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Xasan died from "catastrophic internal injuries", police said previously.

