Image copyright Police handout Image caption The body of father-of-three Jesse Richards has not been found since he died in 2009

Police are searching a property as part of an investigation into the death of a father-of-three over a decade ago.

Jesse Richards, 40, died in Evesham, Worcestershire, in July 2009, but his remains have never been found.

Officers from West Mercia Police confirmed the address in Smorral Lane, Corley, Warwickshire, was being searched in connection with his death and a cordon remains at the scene.

Five men were jailed over his death in 2012.

The latest searches come after farm land in Corley was combed by police in 2018.

Mr Richards was attacked by a gang with a range of weapons before he was bundled him into a van, a hearing into his death was told.

Police - who described the assault as "a brutal attack on an unarmed, passive, family man" - believe he was killed over a drugs debt and taken to Warwickshire to be disposed of.

Det Insp Mark Peters said: "Our officers remain at the scene and I would like to take this opportunity to again appeal to members of the public who may have information that could assist us in our search for Jesse."

