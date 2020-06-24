Image copyright Alcester Fire Station Image caption The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it would be investigating

Two people had a lucky escape, when their helicopter made an emergency landing and caught fire.

The aircraft landed near the Masons Arms in Long Marston, Warwickshire, at about 12:20 BST, and was destroyed in the blaze.

A pilot and passenger managed to escape before the fire started fire, emergency services said.

Local residents reported on Facebook seeing smoke and hearing a loud "bang" as it flew overhead.

Multiple fire crews from Alcester, Stratford upon Avon and Pebworth were sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two people were assessed but were uninjured and discharged.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had been notified of an incident in the Long Marston area and would be investigating.

Image copyright Alcester Fire Station Image caption Crews from Alcester, Stratford-upon-Avon and Pebworth tackled the blaze

Image copyright Alcester Fire Station Image caption The aircraft landed near the Masons Arms in Long Marston

Image copyright Alcester Fire Station Image caption The ambulance service said the pilot and passenger had a "lucky escape"

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk