Image copyright Cyril Bennis Image caption Mr Bennis says he has been helping to care for the swans for 40 years

A former Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon has said he was threatened while trying to rescue an injured swan.

Wildlife volunteer Cyril Bennis said he was at Waterside, close to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, when he was approached by a "verbally abusive" and "physically threatening" man.

West Mercia Police confirmed officers were investigating the incident at 20:00 on Monday.

Mr Bennis, 71, has been caring for swans in the area for 40 years.

He said he was approached by a man with a dog from a group of people gathered in the theatre's public gardens.

"He shouted at me and grabbed the handlebars of my pushbike, where I'd put the swan in the back," Mr Bennis said.

"I was trying to balance the bike and protect the swan when the mob began shouting too.

"The swan was very distressed, especially because of the dog," Mr Bennis added, describing what happened as "very raw".

He managed to move to safety after members of the public called the police, though the group dispersed before officers arrived, Mr Bennis said.

He described the incident as "horrific" and "very scary".

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon at 20:00 BST the West Mercia force said

Jan Harrigan of charity Wychbold Swan Rescue, which collected the swan from Mr Bennis, said the bird was on painkillers for an injured leg and should make a full recovery.

Mr Bennis said he had written to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre about gatherings in its gardens.

The BBC has approached the theatre for comment.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk