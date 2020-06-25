Image copyright Google Image caption Mark Lerigo appeared before magistrates in Coventry on 25 June

A former Conservative Party campaign manager has appeared in court charged with offences relating to indecent images of children.

Mark Lerigo, 49, of William Bristow Road, Coventry, faces eight counts including the making, distribution and possession of images.

He gave no indication of plea when he appeared before magistrates in Coventry on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 24 July.

Mr Lerigo was suspended by the party after being charged following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

He faces two counts of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing extreme pornography involving animals.

He also faces a charge of possessing prohibited images of children, and one of publishing an obscene article, the NCA said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk