The attack took place on a disused railway line near to Cromwell Lane

A cyclist suffered multiple broken bones in an attack on a disused railway line.

Police said the man, in his 40s, was riding along the path near Cromwell Lane, Burton Green, Warwickshire, at about 22:30 BST on Friday, when he went past a man who was walking his dog.

The man challenged him and there was a verbal dispute before the victim was pushed off his bike and assaulted.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

A 48-year-old man from Kenilworth has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Warwickshire Police.

