Coronavirus cases rise at Nuneaton hospital after 'community outbreak'
A hospital says a "higher than usual" number of coronavirus-related deaths is down to a "community outbreak".
There have been 27 at George Eliot Hospital, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, in the past two weeks, figures show.
The trust running the site said Covid-19 was "circulating at a high rate locally" and urged people showing symptoms to not attend.
It added 16% of recent cases there were "hospital acquired" and "stringent measures" were in place to cut cases.
"Sadly, we are currently seeing a higher than usual number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the trust," medical director Catherine Free said.
"The situation was caused by a mix of community transmission and hospital-acquired infection."
While the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust said 16% of the positive tests in the hospital were "definitely" acquired in hospital, Dr Shade Agboola, Warwickshire's director of public health, said a further 25% were "most likely" acquired there too.
All patients are being regularly tested for coronavirus, the trust said, and it is maintaining a "strict separation" of Covid and non-Covid services to keep the virus under control.
The number of cases in the trust, which was rated as "requires improvement" following a CQC inspection in March, is now coming down, Dr Agboola said, and no coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Monday.
