Image copyright Justin Setterfield- Getty Images Image caption Coventry City winger Jodi Jones is auctioning a signed jersey he wore during the club's win against Oxford in the 2017 EFL Trophy final

Footballers have joined a fundraising effort to support a nine-year-old girls' treatment for a rare brain cancer.

Coventry City winger Jodi Jones is auctioning his shirt from a 2017 cup win for Teigan Buckley's treatment.

The young fan was diagnosed with Diffuse Pontine Glioma (DIPG) last year and her family wants to raise £100,000 for treatment in Switzerland.

More than £80,000 has been raised in one week through a donations website.

Mr Jones said he often saw Teigan around Coventry as she lives nearby and felt he had to do something to help.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Teigan Buckley will travel to Switzerland next week to begin her treatment

The shirt - a signed jersey he wore during the club's win against Oxford in the 2017 EFL Trophy final - "is important to me, but her life is way more important," he said.

Separate to the family's campaign, Mr Jones has so far raised more than £3,000 and is being supported by England forward James Maddison who has donated a pair of boots he wore when he scored for Leicester against Newcastle in January.

Teigan's mum, Lois, said the family was "exploring every possible option" after the nine-year-old responded well to her first round of radiotherapy which had shrunk the tumour.

It has been six weeks since this treatment, and after 12 weeks she will be eligible for a clinical drug trial in Switzerland, after being unable to access medical treatment in the US due to Covid-19.

Image copyright Jodi Jones Image caption James Maddison has donated a pair of boots he wore when he scored for Leicester against Newcastle in January

The family will travel there next week and then once a week for five weeks so Teigan can take the new drug from Mondays to Fridays.

"We want to give our little girl the chance at life she deserves," Mrs Buckley said.

She said she never expected to raise so much money and the help and support from Mr Jones had been "great".

"He's been sending Teigan videos, raising awareness and money. He's helped massively," she said.

"It's just been crazy. I never expected this." she said.

Image copyright Jodi Jones Image caption Mr Jones hopes his shirt will help fund treatment for Teigan

