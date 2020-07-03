Image copyright Georgina Forsythe Image caption Georgina Forsythe says her mum Linda has been "amazing" since dad John Langford died

The daughter of a man who died from coronavirus after being taken ill on a cruise ship says life since his death has been "absolute hell".

Georgina Forsythe, 36, of Warwickshire, says more needs to be done to recognise those who lost their lives to the virus, including her dad John Langford who died in Miami in May.

She hopes people will hold a minute's silence and light a candle on 4 July.

"I know people want to get back to normal, but we can't," she said.

Mr Langford and his wife Linda were travelling around South America on The Coral Princess when he became ill. He was taken to hospital in Miami on 5 April.

His wife initially remained on board the ship but was "left with no choice" but to fly back to the UK later that month as she was not allowed inside the hospital or in a local hotel after being on the infected ship.

Mr Langford died in hospital on 7 May.

"We've created a support bubble with mum, who has been amazing, but it's been absolute hell... trying to deal with the guilt of not being able to be with dad when he died," mother-of-two, Mrs Forsythe said.

She hopes people will use 4 July to commemorate coronavirus deaths while being careful if venturing out to pubs.

"Unless you've been directly affected, it's easy to think the virus is only dangerous to the elderly, but my dad was 63," Mrs Forsythe said.

The family said they had been helped by the Yellow Hearts Facebook group for those affected by the virus.

Members are calling on organisations across the country to light up buildings in yellow on Saturday in recognition of lives lost, before celebrating the 72nd birthday of the NHS on Sunday.

Hannah Gompertz, from the group, said: "We want people to realise those who died are not just a statistic, families are affected where you live and we should stand in solidarity with them."

