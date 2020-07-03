Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kieran Brown died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Coventry

A woman has denied murdering a man in Coventry.

Eighteen-year-old Kieran Brown died in hospital from a stab wound after being attacked in Middle Ride in the Willenhall area of the city on 1 June.

Ellie Wain, also 18, of London Road, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to murder at Warwick Combined Court on Friday.

She was remanded in custody to reappear at the same court on 26 October. The trial is expected to start in November.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk