Image caption The school is closed until 16 July

A primary school has closed after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

Wembrook Primary School in Nuneaton was advised to shut until 16 July and undergo a deep clean after two members of staff contracted the virus.

People in contact with them were traced resulting in further staff absences, Public Health England (PHE) said.

"There is no longer the correct ratio of available staff to keep the school open", PHE said. The school is due to reopen the day before term ends.

On Friday, Nuneaton and Bedworth County Borough Council issued an urgent statement saying parts of the borough had higher cases of Covid-19 compared to other areas of Coventry and Warwickshire.

Dr Roger Gajraj from PHE said: "Due to the combined impact of having two staff absent with coronavirus and also the absence of those staff who have now been identified as their close contacts, meaning that there is no longer the correct ratio of available staff to keep the school open."

The council urged people to "take as many precautions as possible over the weekend and into the weeks to come."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk