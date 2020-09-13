Man charged with arson after Coventry flat fire
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been charged with arson following a fire at a block of flats.
About 40 firefighters tackled the severe blaze, which was contained to a 14th-floor flat in Wellington Street, Hillfields, Coventry, on Friday.
Four people were assessed by paramedics but discharged at the scene.
Abdu Aden, of Wellington Street, Coventry, has been charged with two counts of arson with intent/recklessness to endanger life.
He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk