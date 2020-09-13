Man charged with arson after Coventry flat fire Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Langar Aid image caption The Langar Aid charity thanked residents who helped give refreshments at the scene

A 23-year-old man has been charged with arson following a fire at a block of flats.

About 40 firefighters tackled the severe blaze, which was contained to a 14th-floor flat in Wellington Street, Hillfields, Coventry, on Friday.

Four people were assessed by paramedics but discharged at the scene.

Abdu Aden, of Wellington Street, Coventry, has been charged with two counts of arson with intent/recklessness to endanger life.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.