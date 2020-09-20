CCTV taxi appeal after three shot in Coventry street Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright Police handout image caption The vehicle is believed to be a silver coloured Tepee, with a white taxi sign on the roof

Police investigating the shooting of three men in a Coventry street want to trace a taxi seen in the area at the time.

Extensive trawls of CCTV footage showed the silver Peugeot Tepee in Far Gosford Street at about 22:00 BST on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers believe the taxi driver could have valuable information.

The victims were less seriously injured than initially thought and one remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives have described the shooting as an act of "outrageous violence" and want anyone with information to contact them.

"We are continuing with increased patrols and we have a dispersal order in place in the area," Det Insp Kat Sibley said.

image caption Police described the incident as "outrageous violence" on the city's street

