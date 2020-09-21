Taxi driver found following Coventry shooting Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Police have described the incident as "outrageous violence"

Police investigating the shooting of three men in Coventry have identified a taxi driver, following an appeal.

The three victims were attacked on Far Gosford Street on Thursday night, but have since been discharged from hospital.

At the time, officers said they believed the taxi driver could have valuable information. He is now helping with the inquiry.

West Midlands Police said no arrests had yet been made.

The force renewed an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.