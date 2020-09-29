Woman 'dragged by neck and abducted' in Coventry Published duration 49 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The woman was seen being dragged into the car on Tower Street in Coventry

A man has been arrested after he allegedly dragged a woman by the neck into a car along with a young child.

West Midlands Police said a member of the public reported seeing the crying woman being put in the car in Tower Street, Coventry, at 12:30 BST on Sunday.

Officers found the car on Ansty Road on Monday morning and arrested a 24-year-old man.

The woman was later found safe and well at an address in the city.

The man, from Wood End, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and has been bailed with strict conditions not to contact the woman, police said.

Det Insp Chris Jones said after receiving a worrying 999 call it was important to find the man and woman as quickly as possible.

