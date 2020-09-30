Coventry University students 'flout Covid-19 rules in party' Published duration 54 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Other image caption Footage shared on social media showed students celebrating in a common room

Up to 200 students are believed to have gathered for a party, flouting coronavirus restrictions.

Police said officers had attended halls at Coventry University in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers have worked with the management of Arundel House to close some communal areas and increase security, West Midlands Police said.

The university is "deeply concerned" over a video of the party and condemned the "blatant breaches" of rules.

Nido student housing, which manages the halls, has also been contacted.

Footage from accommodation on Whitefriars Lane emerged on social media showing a large group of people, who were apparently not adhering to social distancing rules.

Current government guidance states that only groups of six people or fewer are allowed to meet and students have been told they must limit socialising, staying within separate "households" and being taught in managed groups.

Coventry University said it "strongly condemns the blatant breaches of the rule of six and other guidelines as they risk the health of our students, colleagues and the communities in which we are located".

image caption Coventry University "strongly condemned" footage showing a party in a halls common room

A spokesperson added a code of conduct had been introduced and shared "widely" with students, making clear a failure to follow the health guidelines would constitute a breach of the university's disciplinary regulations.

"Appropriate action" will be taken if any involved in the video are found to be students, the university added.

Police said officers were examining CCTV of the gathering in Coventry and "will take action if evidence comes to light that this was a planned party".