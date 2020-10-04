Coventry City of Culture lockdown art exhibition launched
- Published
A Monopoly-style board game about homelessness and a theatre piece telling the stories of refugees form part of a new exhibition.
Coventry Creates was put together during lockdown by artists as part of the city's Year of Culture celebrations.
The result is 18 pieces of digital art which can be seen on the Coventry Creates website from Monday.
Coventry's years as City of Culture 2021 will run from May 2021 - May 2022.
One of the exhibition pieces is Reintegrate which tells the story of four refugees living in the city.
Reem Doukmak, who came to the city from Syria in 2013, worked with theatre-maker Paul O'Donnell on their piece.
"I think the story we have created together is one of hope, positivity and - what perhaps surprised me most - an overwhelming gratitude to the UK," said Mr O'Donnell.
Visual artist Frances Yeung said she wanted to address preconceptions around homelessness by creating her piece "Homeless Monopoly".
Using the concept of a board game offered an opportunity for players to "create new ways for people to encounter an urgent social issue".
The artworks will form part of the Coventry City of Culture digital archive and were funded by the universities who gave up to £2,000 to each of the artists.
The City of Culture title is awarded every four years with a year-long programme of arts events set be released soon.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 3 July
- Published
- 6 January
- Published
- 7 December 2017