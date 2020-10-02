Gender-fluid worker wins £180k in Jaguar Land Rover tribunal case
- Published
A gender-fluid worker has won £180,000 in compensation from her former employer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
An employment tribunal previously found in favour of Rose Taylor, who claimed she had suffered abuse and a lack of support at work.
The compensation was agreed at a remedy hearing held on Friday.
JLR apologised and said it was using the recommendations of the case to strengthen its "diversity and inclusion strategy".
Ms Taylor, who prefers to use the female pronoun, had worked as an engineer for the company in Warwickshire for almost 20 years and previously presented as male when she began identifying as gender fluid in 2017.
She claimed she was subsequently subjected to insults from colleagues and abusive jokes.
After resigning in 2018, Ms Taylor took JLR to a tribunal arguing she had suffered harassment and direct discrimination in the workplace because of gender reassignment and sexual orientation.
She also claimed victimisation after the company later failed to permit her to retract her resignation.
Following the hearing, Ms Taylor's barrister, Robin White, said: "The claimant is very pleased and also about the fact that the case could make a difference in the future.
"Hopefully that will mean others may not suffer difficulties in the workplace as she did.
"She has been vindicated in the case, by the award given, she has shown horrible things happened in workplace and is pleased to move on in life."
In its previous judgement, the tribunal said it was minded to make recommendations to ensure JLR took "positive steps" to prevent a similar situation arising again.
Dave Williams, executive director for HR at JLR, apologised to Ms Taylor on behalf of the company for "the experiences she had during her employment with us".
"We continue to strive to improve in this area and we respect the outcome of the case," he said.
"Jaguar Land Rover does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are committed to creating an environment where everyone can flourish, where our employees feel listened to, understood, supported and valued equally."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 16 September