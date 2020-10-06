HS2 road closure 'utter disaster' for Southam and Leamington Spa firms
The closure of a link road at short notice has been branded an "utter disaster" for residents.
Part of the A425, which links Leamington Spa and Southam, will be shut for up to nine months to enable HS2 work to be carried out.
Some residents said they only found out recently and expect businesses to be badly hit.
HS2 said it was aiming to minimise disruption and the road closure was the fastest way to complete the works.
The road is due to close in three weeks time.
Major Richard Carney, who runs Dallas Burston Polo Club near Southam, said there had not been any consideration for smaller and medium businesses especially when trying to recover from lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.
Haulier Robert Fox estimates the detours put in place by HS2 could cost his firm, Skelcher Express Limited, up to £8,000 per truck over the nine months.
Drivers will now follow a 40-minute diversion via Rugby which Mr Fox said would be a strain on the company.
"It's a complete and utter disaster for our economy, our residents and our businesses," said Andy Crump, a Conservative councillor representing Southam South on Stratford-on-Avon District Council.
"We are concerned that it will have a negative impact on the businesses which will lead to job losses and our economy getting even worse."
HS2 said it has a code of practice which requires two weeks' notice of closures but had given four weeks' notice in this case ahead of the closure on 26 October.
