Royal Shakespeare Company: 158 jobs 'at risk'

Published
image copyrightManuel Harlan/ RSC
image captionThe company's theatres closed in March

The Royal Shakespeare Company says 158 jobs are "at risk" due to the "devastating" impact of the pandemic.

Artistic director Gregory Doran said: "Today was a difficult day as we began formal consultation about potential redundancies with our fantastic staff."

The RSC said it hoped to "minimise" compulsory job losses to under 90, meaning a 17% cut in its workforce.

It said live performances would return to its Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, in December.

The RSC, which has 750 employees, closed its theatres on 17 March.

The programme of winter performances at the theatre would be for "socially distanced and reduced capacity audiences" and include events being streamed, it said.

However, the Swan Theatre and The Other Place would remain closed until 2022, the company said.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe RSC said it would focus on its largest theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Theatre

The RSC said its consultation process resulted from the "ongoing impact of Covid-19" and covered a range of proposals.

Mr Doran said it wanted to "welcome our audiences back, to re-open again and to help our regional and wider economy rebuild itself".

"Our financial position and uncertainty around future restrictions means that our immediate focus will be on our largest theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon - the Royal Shakespeare Theatre," he said.

He added it would "continue to respond creatively to the ongoing pandemic".

Catherine Mallyon, the RSC's executive director, said: "We remain positive that live theatre will be back in our communities, doing what it does best - entertaining audiences and bringing joy to so many people.

"These are incredibly difficult times for everyone, and for the theatre community they are especially tough."

She added the permanent loss of skilled and talented people in the sector was "a very real worry for the future".

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionStratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, attracts up to six million visitors annually and its tourism industry has been hit hard during lockdown.

