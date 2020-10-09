Warwick nurse Isobel Corrie crowned Nurse of the Year
A nurse who saved a man's life on a flight from Thailand has been crowned Nurse of the Year after a public vote.
Isobel Corrie was a student nurse when cabin crew asked for help from anyone with medical experience.
She performed life-saving CPR on James Birch who had gone into cardiac arrest while travelling to the UK in 2019.
Mr Birch said he was "eternally grateful" for what Ms Corrie, who now works at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, did for him.
'Extra mile'
"This brave young lady saved my life when it would have been easier to sit quietly and do nothing," said Mr Birch, who nominated Ms Corrie for this year's Royal College of Nursing Awards.
"Despite being on a plane, she did such a good job that I have very few consequences as a result.
"I am in no doubt whatsoever that had she not stepped forward I would not be here today. She deserves this award, but it is nowhere near enough to express our eternal gratitude for what she did."
The award is the second this year for Ms Corrie, from near Stratford-upon-Avon.
She has already won an award from the NHS trust she works for "going the extra mile" with a non-verbal autism patient, whose mother could not be with him on his hospital ward due to Covid-19.
