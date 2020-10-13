'Heartless' nurse guilty of wilful neglect at Rugby care home
A "heartless" senior nurse has been found guilty of wilful neglect after a woman in her care was found in an "extremely poorly state."
Rachael Smith, 87, was taken to hospital on 2 February 2018 after staff at Overslade Care Home in Rugby found her the next morning.
Catalina Ferchiu, 54, had been responsible for her care overnight and failed to seek medical attention when Mrs Smith was sick.
She will be sentenced on 2 November.
Ferchiu went into Mrs Smith's room at about 04:00 GMT and found she had been sick and had a bruise on her shoulder.
The senior nurse "cleaned her up" but failed to get medical attention or "adequately check up on her" for the rest of the night.
Later that morning, staff at the care home found Mrs Smith in an "extremely poorly state", Warwickshire Police said.
Mrs Smith suffered a stroke in October 2015, losing the ability to speak, communicate, and was totally dependent on others, her family said.
A jury failed to reach a verdict in December in a previous trial, but on Tuesday, a jury at Warwick Crown Court found Ferchiu, of Pool Close, Rugby, had wilfully neglected her duties.
Mrs Smith died three weeks later in hospital, but the jury heard there was no evidence to suggest the neglect contributed to her death.
Marcella Forrest from the Warwickshire force said: "This case centred around a heartless nurse whose deliberate actions led to the unnecessary suffering of a lady requiring care and support."
Following the conviction, Mrs Smith's family said: "We trusted our extremely vulnerable mother would receive quality care.
"The last two years has been an extremely difficult time for the family. The pain and distress that our mother would have suffered during her time in the home has been at the forefront of our minds."
