Coventry Far Gosford Street shooting third in a year
A man has become the sixth victim of shootings in the same city centre street this year.
The latest shooting, in Far Gosford Street, Coventry, at about 23:45 BST on Friday, hit the man, 18, in the arm.
He was in a Vauxhall Corsa when he was targeted by someone who arrived and left by car, West Midlands Police said.
On 17 September, three men were also shot on the street, with two seriously hurt and two others were injured at the same location in February.
In the February attack, the victims were injured when a gun was fired at their car.
Insp Jonathan Peepall said: "Sadly, this is another instance of dangerous violence on the streets of the city centre.
"I know that local people are extremely worried about what has happened, as it follows another shooting that took place in the same street last month.
"We've stepped up patrols in the area to reassure and engage with local people and businesses over the coming days, as a team of detectives work round the clock to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."
