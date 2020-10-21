Covid: Coventry to move to tier 2 from Friday
Coventry is to move to tier two Covid restrictions from midnight on Friday, the city council has said.
The change is a response to a continuing rise in the number of cases of the virus in households and communities across the city.
Council leader George Duggins, said the city had to work to get back to tier one as soon as possible.
It means there will be new restrictions on households mixing in homes and hospitality venues.
The infection rate per 100,00 people in the city rose from 165.3 in the week to 11 October to 179.3 in the week to 18 October.
The change to "high risk" status will mean additional measures, preventing households from mixing with one another indoors, including in pubs and cafes.
However, there are exemptions for circumstances like childcare and for support bubbles.
Move 'inevitable'
Multiple households can also gather outdoors and in private gardens - up to a maximum of six people.
Mr Duggins said the latest move was "disappointing for all of us", but added the "consistent increase in positive cases over the last few weeks made that inevitable".
The Labour councillor also asked the government to "mend the broken test, track and trace system".
Last week, he warned tier two restrictions could lead to job losses and wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to ask for more financial support for the region's industry.
Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "It is clear the city now needs to move to stricter restrictions in order to help contain the spread of the virus."
He said tier two restrictions presented "a serious challenge to the hospitality sector" and that he would press the government for extra financial support.
Much of the West midlands conurbation is already in a tier two zone, including Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Solihull.
