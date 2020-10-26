Eleven-year-old hit by car in Coventry dies
An 11-year-old girl who was hit by a car in Coventry has died.
A Toyota Verso struck the pedestrian on Tamworth Road, near the junction of Waste Lane, at about 18:10 BST on Thursday.
She was taken to hospital, where she died in the early hours of Monday, West Midlands Police said.
The 53-year-old driver of the car, who remained at the scene but needed medical treatment, will be spoken to in due course, the force said.
The girl's family are being supported by officers as the police investigation continues.
The force said it was keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage, or who was in the area at the time.
