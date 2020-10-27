Man sought over deaths of mother and son in Coventry
- Published
A man has been discovered dead in a flat the day after his mother's body was found, prompting police to launch a double murder probe and name a suspect.
The body of Julie Williams, 58, was found at her Coventry home on Sunday where she lived with her son David Williams, 32, whom police said had not been seen for about a week.
His body was found at nearby property on Monday night.
Police say they believe Anthony Russell, 28, is responsible.
The West Midlands force released an image of Mr Russell as part of its manhunt, and described him as dangerous.
Mr Williams's body was found on Monday at a flat on Riley Square at about 23:30 GMT.
He was reported missing to police on Saturday, having not been seen since Tuesday 20 October.
Mrs Williams's body was discovered at her nearby flat, also on Riley Square, just before 23:00 GMT on Sunday after concerns were raised for her welfare.
Post-mortem examinations are due to take place on both bodies in due course, police say.
They add Mr Russell, of no fixed address, has links to Coventry, and could have travelled to Plymouth, Devon or Cornwall.
The public is asked not to approach him if seen, and instead phone police on 999.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and is in custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk