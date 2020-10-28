Coventry Halloween inflatable monster trail goes on display
- Published
Related Topics
"Massive" monsters have gone on display on rooftops in Coventry as part of a trail for Halloween.
The city council said the eight inflatable "mischievous monsters" were designed by artists, Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas.
The free trail is to encourage people to enjoy the spooky season in a safe and socially distanced way.
Monsters can be found at some of the city's landmarks, including Coventry University and at the transport museum.
A map can be downloaded from the council's website for people to follow. and they will remain on display until 31 October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk