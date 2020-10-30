Anthony Russell: Coventry murder suspect arrested
A murder suspect who was wanted in connection with three deaths has been arrested.
Anthony Russell, 38, was being sought after a mother and son were killed in Coventry and a woman was found dead on grassland in Leamington Spa.
Julie, 58, and David Williams, 32, were found at separate flats in the city on consecutive days earlier in the week.
The third victim, 31-year-old Nichola McGregor from Leamington, was found on Thursday.
Mr Russell was found in a car parked in Staffordshire at about 04:00 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
The red Ford C-Max car, which police said was stolen in a "car-jacking" in Leamington on Wednesday, was found in a lane in the village of Rolleston-on-Dove, near Burton upon Trent.
Mr Russell is also being held on suspicion of stealing the car.
"The deaths of three people in the Midlands region this week have been shocking and devastating for the families involved," Assistant Chief Constable Mark Payne said.
"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our appeals for information, but although we have a suspect in custody, our investigation must now establish exactly what has happened."
The force launched an appeal to trace Mr Russell following the deaths of Mr Williams, who was found at a flat in Riley Square at about 23:30 on Monday and his mother, Julie, who was found at an address nearby the day before.
He was linked to Ms McGregor's death after her body was discovered in grassland on Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa, at about midday on Thursday, although police did not reveal how they were connected.
Following the discovery, police launched an appeal for help to trace Mr Russell, who they said was a rough sleeper known to frequent the Coventry and Warwickshire areas.
