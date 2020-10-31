Antony Russell charged with murder over Coventry and Leamington deaths
A man wanted in connection with the deaths of three people has been charged with murder.
Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, were found at separate flats in Coventry on consecutive days this week.
The body of Nicole McGregor, 31, was discovered in woodland in Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa, on Thursday.
Anthony Russell, 38, of Riley Square, Coventry was arrested in Staffordshire on Friday and will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Sunday.
He is further charged with offences related to a car-jacking and a section 18 wounding which took place in Leamington on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
Post-mortem examinations for the three people were inconclusive, the force said, and further tests would be carried out.
The family of Ms McGregor said: "We wish to thank people for their well wishes. Nicole will be greatly missed. We request to be left alone to grieve at this difficult time."
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of Julie, David and Nicole as they come to terms with the tragic circumstances of their deaths.
"Our investigation continues and I would urge anyone with information who have not yet spoken to us, to get in touch."
