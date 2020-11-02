Man in court accused of Coventry and Leamington murders
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of three people.
Julie Williams, 58, and her son, David Williams, 32, were found at separate flats in Coventry on 25 and 26 October respectively.
The body of Nicole McGregor, 31, was discovered in woodland near Leamington Spa on Thursday.
Anthony Russell, 38, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and is due at crown court on Wednesday.
Mr Russell, who was arrested in the Staffordshire village of Rolleston-on-Dove on Friday morning, is also accused of robbery in connection with the carjacking of a red Ford C-Max on Wednesday last week.
He appeared over a video link from a police custody block for a brief five-minute hearing on Monday, having been charged at the weekend.
Mr Russell, who appeared wearing a grey T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and that he understood proceedings.
He was remanded in custody by chairman of the magistrates' bench, Alan Last.
