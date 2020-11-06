Councillor responsible for public health quits over covid breach
- Published
A councillor with a responsibility for public health in Coventry has resigned from the role after photos emerged of him breaking coronavirus rules.
Rois Ali was pictured sitting with friends from different households at an Indian restaurant the night before the lockdown started, while tier two restrictions were in force.
The rules banned people from different households from meeting indoors.
He apologised and said he appreciated he should "lead by example".
The photos of the Labour councillor at the restaurant were shared by friends on social media, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a resignation statement, Mr Ali said he had been attending a business meeting at the restaurant.
He said he "did not mean to undermine the work of the council or the people of Coventry", and added he knew how important it was "that we all do our bit to limit the spread of Covid-19".
Mr Ali is the third councillor at Coventry City Council to resign his cabinet member role for breaking coronavirus rules.
He has represented Cheylesmore since 2016 and while he has stepped down as deputy cabinet member for public health and sport, he will continue in his role as ward councillor.
In September, councillor John Mutton stepped down from his role as cabinet member for finance and resources after breaching coronavirus quarantine rules.
The same month, councillor Tariq Khan resigned as cabinet member for housing and communities after he was filmed breaking social distancing rules at a large gathering in Foleshill.
