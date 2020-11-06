Rugby teenager Paul Dunleavy jailed for terror offences
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A teenager who was part of a banned neo-Nazi group, has been jailed for preparing acts of terrorism.
The 17-year-old, from Rugby in Warwickshire, was named as Paul Dunleavy after a judge's ruling.
Dunleavy had admitted nine counts of possessing terror manuals and also had videos of the New Zealand terror attack in 2019, in which 51 people died.
At Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Paul Farrer QC jailed the defendant for five years and six months.
Dunleavy, who had denied the terror charges, had joined a neo-Nazi group called Feuerkrieg Division (FKD) in July last year, the court was told.
The group was created by a 13-year-old Estonian and was outlawed in the UK this summer after being linked to terrorism cases around the world.
Judge Farrer said Dunleavy had offered practical advice on firearms to other FKD members, some of whom have gone on themselves to be convicted of terrorism offences in other countries.
The judge told the defendant he harboured an intention to commit an act of terrorism, but added it was unlikely the he would have followed through, describing his preparations as "inept".
Prosecutors said FKD's aim was to overthrow the liberal democratic system by bringing about a race war through individuals carrying out acts of mass murder.
After joining FKD's online chat group, Dunleavy unwittingly began communicating with an undercover police officer, telling him: "I'm getting armed and getting in shape."
The court was told Dunleavy had researched how to convert a blank-firing gun and asked an adult friend for advice on where to buy one.
After being arrested at home in September 2019, he was found in possession of various gun manuals.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.