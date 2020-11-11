Armistice Day: Pandemic does not stop Bedworth's tribute
By John Bray
BBC West Midlands
- Published
Armistice Day celebrations have been held in a town which has marked the occasion for almost 100 years - but this year things were a little different.
Bedworth in Warwickshire has marked November 11th every year since 1921 - the only town in the UK to do so.
The coronavirus outbreak forced parade organisers to cancel the event.
The town still paid tribute, but with a small service streamed online instead of the usual 5,000 people taking part in the parade.
Organiser Ken Whitehead, chairman of Bedworth Armistice Parade Group, said taking the decision to cancel had been "heartbreaking".
"I was hell bent on keeping this tradition alive in Bedworth," he said.
He and his colleagues are incredibly proud of the tradition the town has and determined to keep it going so it could reach 100 years in 2021 without having to take a break.
He said the red tape had been horrific but added: "This is what we do in Bedworth. All of us will never forget, through Covid or anything."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk