Girl, 10, hit by car in Bromyard has 'life-changing' injuries
- Published
A 10-year-old has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car, police said.
The girl was injured in Church Street in Bromyard, Herefordshire on Sunday afternoon. The collision led to the street being shut for several hours.
West Mercia Police said she was taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.
Anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the force.
