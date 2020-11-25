Woman grabbed in Coventry as she pushed baby in pram
A woman was grabbed from behind by masked men as she pushed a pram in an attempted kidnapping, police say.
Two men wearing balaclavas got out of a car, officers said, and tried to drag the woman inside.
She was grabbed on Yarningale Road, Coventry, after a car had stopped beside her and her baby son, close to the junction with Weymouth Close.
The woman screamed and they then left her and drove off towards St James Lane at about 23:10 GMT on Friday.
West Midlands Police said the vehicle involved may have been a black, three-door car.
Detectives investigating the case are asking for anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward, including anyone who saw men driving around in balaclavas.
