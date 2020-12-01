Coventry killer 'left friend's body in flat for weeks'
A killer stabbed his flatmate and according to police left the body in the property for weeks while he continued to stay there.
Matthew Chibnall used his victim's bank card to buy alcohol while the body lay in their flat on Eden Street in Coventry, said the West Midlands force.
Chibnall, 55, attended a police station on 1 June when he could no longer access Anil Vegad's funds, and revealed he had killed his 57-year-old friend.
He was convicted of murder on Monday.
Officers found Mr Vegad dead in the living room with a stab wound to the back, and there were also two other deep knife marks in a chair, police said.
Chibnall - due to be sentenced at Coventry Crown Court on Tuesday - claimed he had thrust a knife towards the chair where his flatmate had been sitting to get his attention, as he was behaving erratically.
Police said he alleged it happened after they had been drinking during Easter Monday and it was not until the following day that his friend felt unwell and collapsed.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "We may never know exactly what happened in that flat which led to Mr Vegad being fatally stabbed.
"Chibnall could have immediately called emergency services and potentially saved his friend's life. However, he just let Mr Vegad die."
Police said the body was in the property for up to six weeks.
In a statement released by the force, the victim's family said although justice had been served "this will never bring our Dad back".
They added: "He was a loving, kind and generous person. Whenever our Dad walked into a room he would light it up.
"Our Dad was well known in the community and well loved by everyone."
