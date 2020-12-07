Woman dies after car and lorry crash in Coventry
A passenger has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash with a lorry.
It happened on London Road, in Coventry, at about 14:45 GMT on Sunday, the ambulance service said.
A stretch of the road was closed for a time to allow investigators to examine the scene.
West Midlands Police said the 86-year-old woman died at the scene and that the drivers of the vehicles were helping with inquiries.
The force is calling for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
