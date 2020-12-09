Margaret Keenan: T-shirt gives charity a boost
A charity t-shirt worn by the first person to be given a Covid-19 vaccine has almost sold out as sales tripled.
Pictures of Margaret Keenan, 90, receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday in Coventry were viewed online and on TV around the world.
News of the first vaccination trended on social media, with many Twitter users praising her festive t-shirt.
It led to a boost in sales of the blue top, which is raising money for the hospital trust.
Christopher Peacock tweeted: "Imagine living almost 91 years on earth, getting up this morning at about 4am, putting your Christmas Penguin t-shirt on & by 6.30am being the most famous woman in the world."
Ina Hallström added: "I love the fact that Margaret Keenan chose that t-shirt for this historic day!"
Nathen Amin wrote: "...but look at her Christmassy t-shirt as well! What a queen."
Jo O'Sullivan, the director of University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire Charity said: "We are only a small charity, but we have seen sales of the t-shirt triple and have had to order more stock."
She said almost £4,000 had been raised from the sales of the t-shirt, with the money being used to buy gifts for elderly patients in hospital over Christmas and presents for those on children's wards on Christmas Day.
The charity t-shirt promotes an alternative to Christmas jumper day as it is too hot for NHS staff to wear jumpers on wards.
