Covid-19: Stratford-upon-Avon council drops legal action over tier 3
A council has said it will not be pursuing legal action over the government's decision to put it into tier three.
Stratford-on-Avon District Council had threatened to start judicial review proceedings, saying the area did not deserve to face the strictest measures
Following a response from the government, it said it would not take the action any further.
It said it still hoped to be moved when tiers are reviewed on 16 December.
Early in the pandemic, it was forecast Stratford-upon-Avon's economy would be among the worst affected in the country, due to its reliance on the hospitality and tourism industries.
In its response, the council said the government stood by its decision, which it made to avoid a "patchwork quilt" of restrictions which would have been "confusing for the public and led to a lack of compliance".
But, the government also said, it would be assessing each area individually on their own merits when it reviews the tiers next week.
Tony Jefferson, leader of the Conservative-run council, said he was "satisfied" the government had listened to its concerns, and while it had not "achieved the immediate result that we had hoped for" it had been appropriate to raise the challenge.
Any further challenge, he said, would also not be heard before the tier review.
He added the council would be meeting with the government and other Warwickshire authorities later this week, and would be asking for Stratford-upon-Avon to be moved out of tier three "to allow for our hospitality industry to salvage some trade ahead of Christmas".
