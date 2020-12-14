Babacar Diagne: Three teenagers guilty of Coventry murder
Three teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy who was "in the wrong place at the wrong time," police said.
Babacar Diagne was found collapsed on grassland in Coventry in February. He had been stabbed a number of times.
A 17-year-old youth and two 16-year-olds, all male, were found guilty of murder at Coventry Crown Court.
The killers had not spoken to Babacar before the attack and there remains "no clear motive" for it, police said.
The youths, who cannot be named because of their ages, will be sentenced on Thursday.
Speaking after the verdicts were announced police said Babacar had met up with friends that evening in Riley Square. He became concerned by one of the defendants, then 15, staring at them and circling on a bike.
The defendant collected two friends, the force added, before they cycled out to find Babacar.
Witnesses described a "barbaric attack", it said, where initially it was thought Babacar was being punched until the ringleader was seen holding "a bloodied knife".
He threatened others before all three rode away, police said.
Detectives also arrested a girl in connection with the killing, but the force said, there was not enough evidence to charge and she was released.
Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said: "[Babacar] was new to Coventry, finding his feet. He wanted to make friends and to fit in.
"He was in a part of the city where his face wasn't known and a stray glance has quickly escalated to murder.
"It's totally shocking. These three children murdered a stranger; there was no bad blood between them."
