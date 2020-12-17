Babacar Diagne: Three teenagers jailed for Coventry murder
- Published
Three teenagers have been jailed for murdering a boy they did not know in a "barbaric" attack.
Babacar Diagne was stabbed almost 20 times, police said.
The motive for the attack in Coventry in February was not known, they added, saying the 15-year-old was simply "in the wrong place at the wrong time".
Two 16-year-old boys and a third, aged 17, were unanimously found guilty earlier in the week and on Thursday were each jailed for at least 16 years.
Due to their ages, the boys cannot be named, despite an appeal from the press.
Speaking after the verdicts were announced at Coventry Crown Court, West Midlands Police said Babacar had met up with friends on the evening of 5 February in Riley Square, Wood End.
The force said he became concerned by one of the defendants, then 15, staring at them and circling on a bike.
The defendant collected two friends, it added, before the group cycled out to attack Babacar.
There was "no bad blood" between them, Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said, adding that Babacar was "new to Coventry... in a part of the city where his face wasn't known and a stray glance has quickly escalated to murder."
"It's totally shocking. These three children murdered a stranger," he said.
