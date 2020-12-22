Ellie Wain murdered Kieran Brown in Willenhall stabbing
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death in a drugs and booze-fuelled row has been jailed for life.
Ellie Wain, 18, knifed Kieran Brown in the chest outside the home they shared in Willenhall, Coventry, in June.
Mr Brown, also 18, died from an injury to his heart sustained when Wain struck him with a "fearsome" kitchen knife.
At Coventry Crown Court, Wain was jailed for a minimum of 17 years after being found guilty of murder on Monday.
The court heard Wain, of Middle Ride in Willenhall, had told a witness she had a knife because she was going to stab anyone that came near her.
"It's a chilling insight into what was in your mind," Judge Andrew Lockhart, sentencing, said.
The jury rejected Wain's claims that Mr Brown had been violent towards her and that she had acted in self-defence.
In reality, Judge Lockhart said, she had acted in rage and anger, and had since told lies to psychiatrists.
The 18-year-old, who has a history of anxiety and depression, had been smoking cannabis and drinking when she demanded Mr Brown leave their home on 1 June after a row, then set upon him in the street.
He was taken to hospital by a relative but died shortly after at about 22:10 BST.
His family said a "kind and loving" son's life had been "cut short by the cruel actions of Ellie Wain in a fit of temper because things weren't going her way".
The statement continued: "A huge hole has been left where Kieran should be."
