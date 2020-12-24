Warwickshire couple celebrate 72nd wedding anniversary
- Published
A couple say "it's almost too good to be true" to be celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Glynne Morris, 96, and wife Kathleen, 93, married at St Leonard's Church in Wollaton, Nottingham on Christmas Eve in 1948.
Now living in Warwickshire, the great-grandparents say they will be celebrating their milestone "quite happily" with a meal together at home.
They are also hoping to mark it with a bigger celebration after the pandemic.
Mr Morris said he and his wife had been close neighbours growing up.
"I spent about four years in the Navy during the war and when I came back and she'd grown into a very attractive young lady," he said.
Mr Morris, who only gave up playing golf at 95, worked for Raleigh Cycles, while Mrs Morris worked for Player's Cigarettes.
Eventually, Mr Morris's work brought them to Stratford-upon-Avon, where they lived for many years, and where Mrs Morris worked at Shakespeare's Birthplace.
They have lived in Cleve Prior for 30 years.
"We enjoy pretty good health, we're doing pretty well," he said.
Asked the secret to their long marriage, Mr Morris, who plans to celebrate the occasion with a gin and tonic, said: "We've never been unhappy.
"You don't go through life without a quarrel... but I think we've benefitted from having active social lives.
"We've been very blessed with lots of friends and I played golf until I was 95 and tennis until 66 - and Kathleen was in the Stratford Operatic Society for many years."
The couple have two children, Lindsey and Jon, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jon Morris, who lives in Salford Priors, said during the pandemic he had been able to see his parents "most days" to take food and any medication.
They are planning on "waves and kisses outside the front of the house" with their parents on their anniversary.
Glynne Morris said they hope to have a proper celebration in the spring, "once we have had the vaccinations and things get better".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk