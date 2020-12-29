Covid-19: First vaccine patient has her second jab
The first person in the world to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme has received a second dose.
Margaret Keenan was given the follow-up vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry earlier - three weeks after the first.
The hospital's chief executive Andy Hardy said the hospital was "delighted" to welcome Margaret back.
Two doses of the vaccine are required to achieve full immunity.
The grandmother, who is originally from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, received a first injection on 8 December, a week before her 91st birthday, and described it as the "best early birthday present".
NHS England said at the time that she would have a "booster jab" 21 days later "to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus".
The patient was "now recovering well" after her second jab, the hospital said.
The initial jabs were given in hospitals, but the rollout has since widened to GP-led sites and care homes - with more than 600,000 having had the initial vaccination, Department of Health figures showed.
"Our hardworking staff who have been involved in the vaccination programme have remained in contact with Margaret's family since that day and we are delighted that Margaret has been continuing to recover well at home following her discharge from hospital," said Mr Hardy.
"It's important that everyone comes forward to get the jab when they are invited to do so," he added.
