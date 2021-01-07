Coventry man accused of repeatedly ramming police car
A man has been charged after allegedly ramming a van into a police vehicle and injuring officers on New Year's Day.
The 29-year-old is accused of smashing his van into the patrol car seven times in Canley in Coventry, at about 01:30 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
He is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on two police officers, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
The man, from Coventry, is due before magistrates in the city later.
The force said one car had been left a potential write-off, while three officers suffered non-serious back and neck injuries.
