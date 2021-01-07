Man admits arson after Coventry flat fire
- Published
A man has admitted deliberately starting a fire at a block of flats.
About 40 firefighters tackled the severe blaze at a 14th-floor flat in Wellington Street, Hillfields, Coventry, in September.
Abdu Aden, of Wellington Street, Coventry, pleaded guilty to two counts of arson with intent/recklessness to endanger life and one of possession of a bladed article.
The 23-year-old is due to be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 20 January.
