Four charged over death of Aaron Wilson in Coventry crash
- Published
Four people have been charged following the death of a man who was trapped between cars in Coventry.
Danny Considine, 36, has been charged with causing death by careless driving after Aaron Wilson, 29, was trapped outside Star Fish Bar in December 2019.
Mr Wilson died in hospital two days after he was injured in Longford Road.
Mr Considine, from Mount Pleasant Road, Bedworth, has also been charged with causing death whilst disqualified from driving.
William John McDonagh, 25, of Luscombe Road in the city, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have each been charged with aggravated vehicle taking without the owner's consent and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
The four are due at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 12 February.
